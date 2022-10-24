New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $51.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

