New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,724,000 after buying an additional 88,459 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.