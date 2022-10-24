New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 42,240 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

