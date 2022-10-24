New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,019 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Insider Activity

Lear Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.