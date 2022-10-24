New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 516 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

