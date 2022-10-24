New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,462 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after acquiring an additional 306,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

