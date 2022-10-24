New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth $112,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,490 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATI opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 718.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

