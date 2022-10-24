New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,516 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,867,000 after purchasing an additional 624,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,613,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after purchasing an additional 406,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

