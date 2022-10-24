New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Knowles by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

