New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,000 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

