New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,700 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

