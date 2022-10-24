New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 506,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE KWR opened at $144.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.09. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

