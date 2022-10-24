New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,479 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Foot Locker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 43.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 101,460 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,252,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,632,065.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,064 shares of company stock worth $18,352,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.