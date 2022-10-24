New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

