Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nikola were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 85,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126,120 shares of company stock worth $4,213,951. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.