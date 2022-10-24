Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 72.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 179,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $19.87 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.13.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

