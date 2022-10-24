OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 634,978 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

