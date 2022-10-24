OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,725 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

