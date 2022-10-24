OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,178.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,725 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $117.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
