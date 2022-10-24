Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Joint were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $222,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $290,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,183,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,380.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 185,402 shares of company stock worth $2,945,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a PE ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Joint had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

