Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,025 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 6.3 %

PNTG opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $315.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. The Pennant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.