Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $23.44 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

