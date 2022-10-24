Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

