Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

NYSE:OC opened at $84.97 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

