PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

