Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,442,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after buying an additional 98,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.52. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.