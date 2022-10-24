Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,853 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period.
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
BATS:TAIL opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.
