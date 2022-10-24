Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $257.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.18. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $435.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.