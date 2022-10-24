Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 7,439.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 240,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,804,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $21.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

