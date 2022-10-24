Parallel Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,864,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,581,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $375.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.42 and a 52-week high of $798.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

