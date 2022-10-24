Parallel Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

