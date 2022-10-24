Parallel Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DELL opened at $36.40 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

