Parallel Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,123,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.44.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $331.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.80. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

