Parallel Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

