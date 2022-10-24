Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Edison International by 818.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Edison International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.