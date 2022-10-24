Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 5,478 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

