Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after buying an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

