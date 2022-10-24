Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 129,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $33.11.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.