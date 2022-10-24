Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 129,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

