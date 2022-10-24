Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWN opened at $31.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.