Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $7,125,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,867,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $7,125,849.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,395,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,867,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.93.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $211.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

