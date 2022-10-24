PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

PBF opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

