PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after purchasing an additional 398,972 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

PBF stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.00. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

