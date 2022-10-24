PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

