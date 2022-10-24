Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

