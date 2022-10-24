PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,706,000 after buying an additional 1,295,002 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,264,000 after buying an additional 708,896 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.02 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

