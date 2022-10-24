PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

PNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

