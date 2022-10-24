Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Post by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 266,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

