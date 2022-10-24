Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Powell Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 32.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $135.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

