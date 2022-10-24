Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $288,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

