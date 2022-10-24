Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON opened at $128.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

