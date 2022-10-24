Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.